Image from the animated movie The Glassworker showing its main characters.
Image via Mano Animation Studios
Category:
Movies

‘The Glassworker’ release date, confirmed

Pakistan's first hand-drawn animated feature is about to get its worldwide premiere.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 6, 2024 12:39 pm

The Glassworker will make history as Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature. After almost a decade in development, the movie finally has an official release date.

Recommended Videos

Written and directed by Usman Riaz, The Glassworker tells the story of forbidden love blooming in times of war. The story revolves around Vicent and Thomas, a father-son duo who run a glass workshop in their country. Their quiet lives are disturbed by the arrival of a general and the looming threat of war. The general, however, has a violinist daughter with whom Thomas falls in love. As such, The Glassworker echoes the fragility of art in front of the destruction caused by senseless war, an appropriate narrative background for a Pakistani movie.

The Glassworker only came to life thanks to Riaz and his team’s decade-long dedication. Under the banner of the production company Mano Animation Studios, the creative team behind the movie has used the resources gathered from a 2016 Kickstarter campaign to create all the tools they needed to pursue their hand-drawn animation team. That was quite a challenge, given that Pakistan doesn’t have an animation tradition. All the effort paid off, as The Glassworker is about to have its worldwide premiere at the most prestigious animation event in the whole world.

When is The Glassworker coming to theaters?

The Glassworker is scheduled to premiere on June 9 as part of the official selection of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. That is not only a rare honor but also evidence of The Glassworker’s quality, as Annecy is the stage for the best and most anticipated animated projects in the world — in 2024, the festival will also show the first footage of Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods.

Getting a prestigious premiere at a film festival is just one step of a movie’s release schedule. The most important is that people get to watch it in theaters. Fortunately, The Glassworker has already scored a release date in Pakistan, as the movie hits the commercial circuit on July 26, 2024.

What about the rest of the world? For now, The Glassworker doesn’t have a release date in the U.S. and other markets. So, the only way to watch it is by attending Annency’s festival in France or scheduling a trip to Pakistan. However, given the buzz surrounding the movie, it shouldn’t take long for The Glassworker to cross the ocean. Being selected to screen in Annecy makes a project hot enough to attract distributors, and it’s likely the movie will get a worldwide release in theaters or streaming after the festival.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California/Justice League still featuring Henry Cavill's Superman on board Steppenwolf's ship
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?
Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in Netflix's Purple Hearts
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
David Corenswet attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Look Both Ways" at TUDUM Theater on August 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California/Justice League still featuring Henry Cavill's Superman on board Steppenwolf's ship
Category: Movies
Movies
News
News
James Gunn has 2 words for DC fans as he shares first image of David Corenswet as Superman
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?
Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in Netflix's Purple Hearts
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
Is there a ‘Purple Hearts 2’ release date on Netflix?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Bernard Hill as King Theoden in The Lord of the Rings
Category: Movies
Movies
Elijah Wood shares touching tribute to late ‘Lord of the Rings’ costar Bernard Hill
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.