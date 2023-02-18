An action icon’s curious social media activity drops the perfect Deathstroke right in James Gunn’s lap

Joe Manganiello will likely go down as the unluckiest man in DCU history, with the former Deathstroke lined up for a slew of projects that would have seen him popping up in all sorts of solo projects, sequels, and crossovers, only for his entire screentime to add up to nothing more that a scant few minutes across a couple of credit scenes and an epilogue.

Based on James Gunn’s recent social media activity, though, there’s a 50 percent chance that Slade Wilson will be welcomed back into the fold. Even better, a curious Instagram post from a proven ass-kicker has already convinced a lot of people that a replacement that’s either perfect or even better for the expert assassin is staring the new co-CEO square in the face.

Even though there’s not even a mention of Deathstroke anywhere to be found, it doesn’t take a genius to realize that Frank Grillo would be a phenomenal choice for the part should the new and improved DCU be heading down that particular route.

via Frank Grillo/Instagram

The 57 year-old might not fit the “younger and fresher” remit that saw Dave Bautista rule himself out of the running to be Bane, but anyone who’s witnessed Grillo’s most recent output will be aware that the actor and producer is in insanely shredded shape for a dude that’s pushing 60. He’s also got one of the most relentless work ethics in Hollywood, and after being short-changed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Crossbones, another shot at a major comic book property would be fitting.

Of course, Deathstroke hasn’t been hinted or teased in Grillo’s post, but even at that, the prospect of seeing him bulldoze his way through the DCU is more than enough to get the juices flowing.