A pair of Will Smith actioners shoot for Netflix success

Will Smith recently revealed that he’s no longer interested in being the biggest movie star on the planet, which is fair enough when it’s a position he’s been constantly battling for since the mid-1990s, and he was indisputably Hollywood’s most popular and bankable name for a good number of those years.

Now that he’s in his 50s, the actor looks to be focusing on bringing the next generation up to his level as opposed to trying to maintain his own spot, although that could somewhat ironically end with him landing an Academy Award for Best Actor given that he’s been the front-runner ever since King Richard screened for critics.

However, audiences clearly aren’t going to get tired of seeing the former Fresh Prince indulge in a spot of running and gunning, as evidenced by the current complexion of the Netflix most-watched list. As per FlixPatrol, Gemini Man and Bad Boys for Life are separated by just two places on the charts, although the blockbusters couldn’t be more different.

The former wasted an incredible high concept premise on a generic effects-driven flop, while the latter scored the best reviews and highest box office the Bad Boys franchise had ever seen. Clearly, then, Smith’s star power shows little signs of waning anytime soon.