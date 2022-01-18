A ‘Peacemaker’ character will appear in an upcoming DCEU movie

James Gunn hasn’t been shy when it comes to confirming that The Suicide Squad and subsequent spinoff Peacemaker are part of official DCEU canon, even though his hybrid of sequel and reboot for Task Force X didn’t make any overt mentions of events, characters, or movies that had come before.

It wouldn’t be stretch to say the franchise’s continuity has been a mess for quite some time, but we can at least sleep easy in the knowledge that the wildly popular HBO Max series is going to factor into a future big screen project. While Gunn didn’t divulge any specifics, he did admit during an appearance on a Hollywood Reporter podcast that one member of his ensemble will be back sooner rather than later.

“It is part of the DCU, I mean they can use these characters… I mean one of these characters, which people have kind of figured out, one of these characters is used in a future big DC movie that’s from here. So we are connected to all of this… who knows what role these characters are going to play in the future? I mean no one knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive players in Infinity War and Endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen with Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever.”

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

While the identity of the person in question remains shrouded in secrecy, it can’t be a coincidence it was reported last month that Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt was poised for a cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which comes to theaters this summer after spending fifteen years stuck in development hell.

Holland’s involvement in Black Adam hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it could be very telling that Gunn is out there touting a member of his ensemble for a comic book blockbuster in the near future, not long after the rumor initially began circulating.