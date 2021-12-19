‘Black Adam’ could connect to James Gunn’s corner of the DCEU

Fans have become increasingly frustrated by the haphazard way in which Warner Bros. and DC Films approach the canon and continuity of the shared superhero universe, and few projects sum things up in microcosm better than James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Even though it released a year after Birds of Prey and brought back several returning faces from David Ayer’s opener, the R-rated romp didn’t reference any previous events that had unfolded within the DCEU, operating as if there was a completely blank slate. Now that John Cena’s Peacemaker is just weeks away from coming to HBO Max, The Suicide Squad also serves as the basis for the franchise’s episodic expansion, despite shying away from overtly embracing canonicity.

The Man in Black arrives in new 'Black Adam' BTS photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, a new report claims that The Suicide Squad could end up being connected to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam of all things, after several different insiders and scoopers claimed that Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt has a role in next summer’s hotly-anticipated blockbuster.

Holland plays a member of Amanda Waller’s Task Force X team, and she’s reprising the role in Peacemaker, with the Black Adam scuttlebutt positing that she’ll pop up on a recruitment mission of some description. While it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, it’d be an interesting pair of projects for The Rock’s superhero debut to connect itself to.