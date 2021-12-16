New batch of ‘Peacemaker’ character posters released by HBO Max

We’re getting a new batch of character posters for HBO Max’s Peacemaker limited series, a DC show set after the events of and taking place in the same universe as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

Though the series is technically a sequel to the acclaimed summer blockbuster, it will explore the origin of the Peacemaker character ⏤ a hero who operates in a moral gray area, to say the least ⏤ and will be portrayed once again by John Cena.

The show represents the DC Extended Universe’s first venture into television and will debut on the streaming platform next month. We got a first look at the array of characters we can expect to see in the show, including Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante, Steve Agee’s John Economos, Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt, Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Chukwudi Iwuji’s Clemson Murn, and of course, Peacemaker’s trusty sidekick Eagly the bald eagle.

The batch of images were shared by the HBO Max Twitter accounts of various international regions Wednesday, including the HBO Max accounts for Brasil, Latinoamérica, España, Nordic, and Asia. Hence, the posters appear in different languages. You can check out all of the images right here.

The Peacemaker character was undoubtedly a breakout fan-favorite in The Suicide Squad. In the film, the character is a darkly satirical take on patriotism gone amuck, with the comic book superhero being portrayed as a hilariously psychotic antihero whose mission for achieving “peace” included killing any man, woman, or child that happened to get in the way of his mission. The series will pick up where The Suicide Squad left off, after Idris Elba’s Bloodsport left him hospitalized following the reveal that Peacemaker’s secret mission was to cover up American war crimes.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will hit HBO Max on Jan. 13, 2022.