James Gunn Confirms If Peacemaker Is A Suicide Squad Sequel Or Prequel

James Gunn is always interacting on fans with social media for a number of reasons, whether he’s teasing his upcoming projects, debunking rumors or even trolling them over the fabled final Easter Egg from Guardians of the Galaxy, so the filmmaker is clearly big on transparency.

It also allows him to get the jump on any speculation making the rounds about whatever he’s working on, which at the moment includes applying the finishing touches to HBO Max series Peacemaker, gearing up to shoot the third installment of his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise and developing another secret feature film or television title for Warner Bros. and DC Films.

Gunn recently weighed in on a Twitter debate asking if there’s ever been a truly great prequel, which soon led to the Slither and Super director clarifying that John Cena’s solo show takes place after the events of The Suicide Squad, as you can see below.

Peacemaker is a sequel to The Suicide Squad, not a prequel. https://t.co/CplfwMs4xy — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

He did admit previously that he originally envisioned Peacemaker as a prequel, but changed the timeline to accommodate the events of this summer’s acclaimed blockbuster, and also for the fact he doesn’t care much for them in general. This weekend’s DC FanDome will no doubt bring some major news, but at least we know for sure it’s set in modern-day DCEU continuity.