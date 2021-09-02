James Gunn Says Peacemaker Is Like The Suicide Squad 2

It would be an understatement to say that James Gunn has rebounded spectacularly after being fired by Disney from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the Mouse House getting Kevin Feige to do their dirty work and break the news to the filmmaker that his services were no longer required.

Just days later, Warner Bros. swooped in to offer him any property of his choosing, and Gunn plumped for The Suicide Squad. It may have bombed at the box office, due largely to being an R-rated $185 million blockbuster releasing in the midst of a pandemic, but it’s been scoring some of the best reviews the DCEU has ever seen.

Not only was the filmmaker eventually rehired to take the reins on Vol. 3, which starts production before the end of the year, but he also wrote the entirety of Peacemaker and directed several episodes himself. The show was originally designed as a prequel set before the events of The Suicide Squad before he changed his mind. In a social media interaction with a fan, Gunn teased that Peacemaker was more of a direct sequel the movie than a spinoff.

Gunn also notes that he’d be more than open to another feature length outing for Task Force X, and the studio certainly reciprocates those feelings. The Suicide Squad is going to end up losing money in the long run, but should Peacemaker win anything approaching the levels of acclaim that greeted the character’s big screen debut, then the signs would be encouraging for a third installment.