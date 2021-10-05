James Gunn Trolls Guardians Of The Galaxy Fans Over Mythical Easter Egg

For seven years, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been desperately trying to uncover a hidden Easter Egg from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie that’s gained near-mythical status among the online community, and it still remains undiscovered.

The legendary hidden treasure has been partially found, but James Gunn is clearly enjoying the fact that nobody’s managed to fully find out the final bonus reference that’s buried deep within his cosmic comic book blockbuster. In fact, the filmmaker even used yesterday’s social media outages to troll those to have spent so long on the hunt, as you can see below.

I just posted the big Guardians Easter egg on Facebook for everyone to see. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Gunn’s tweet blew up in no time at all, and with Facebook and Instagram both down, more than a few Guardians of the Galaxy enthusiasts would have no doubt found themselves emboldened to fire up the film and painstakingly comb through it frame-by-frame.

2023’s Vol. 3 has been confirmed as The Suicide Squad director’s last time at the helm of a Guardians of the Galaxy project, so maybe once he brings his trilogy to a close he’ll finally let the cat out of the bag and tell everyone what the last Easter Egg is. Then again, looking at his mischievous streak, Gunn could end up keeping the mystery alive indefinitely.