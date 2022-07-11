A polarizing non-MCU superhero movie hits the Disney Plus Top 10

In the 10 years since it was first released, the merits of The Amazing Spider-Man have been placed under the microscope a thousand times over, and we’re still nowhere near reaching a unified agreement on Marc Webb’s reboot.

As unnecessary as it was to announce a reinvention before Sam Raimi’s trilogy had even gone cold, Andrew Garfield’s performance (not to mention his chemistry with Emma Stone) helped win over many of the doubters. A typical Sony marketing campaign saw us promised “The Untold Story” that we never got, while some of the world-building, writing, and dialogue is exceedingly clunky, but it definitely shouldn’t be mentioned in the same breath as its subpar sequel.

Once Garfield returned for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s No Way Home, shots were fired back and forth as fans failed to agree on the actor’s previous two stints under the suit. Nostalgia always makes the heart grow fonder, though, while it’s virtually impossible to disagree that Tobey Maguire’s successor as Peter Parker deserved so much better than the films he found himself a part of, complete with requisite studio interference.

However, since being added to the Disney Plus library in many international markets, subscribers have been drawn to The Amazing Spider-Man in major numbers, seeking to either discover or reappraise the highs and lows of the fourth web-slinging outing in the space of 10 years.

As per FlixPatrol, Garfield’s debut has scored a Top 10 position in 22 countries around the world on the Mouse House’s in-house platform, so new fans are being won over as we speak.