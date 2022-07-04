Virtually everyone is showing love for The Amazing Spider-Man on its 10th anniversary, which can be attributed more to sentimentality over honest assessment.

The fourth major Spider-Man film and the first to star Andrew Garfield as the titular webslinger, The Amazing Spider-Man debuted in America on July 3, 2012, and went on to gross nearly $758 million worldwide. Critically, the film was just as successful, as it is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 72 percent. However, the web-strewn bar is extremely high. Seventy-two percent puts The Amazing Spider-Man as the third-worst Spidey cine, beaten by only Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Judging by today’s Twitter feed, though, you’d think that The Amazing Spider-Man is the greatest Spider-Man film with a 100 percent approval rating.

It's been 10 years since The Amazing Spider-Man was released today.

And Honestly, I love this realistic and grounded take in this reboot.



Without any puns intended, It has Amazing CGI!

Amazing Chemistry between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone.

And it has Amazing inspiring scenes! https://t.co/Z79gDZZ7C2 pic.twitter.com/RUNdvsrS5Z — Woody and Daffy Duck (Daniel) (@DaffyWoody) July 3, 2022

Since The Amazing Spider-Man came out 10 years ago, i want to say that I love the movie and it gave us a couple with incredible chemistry and it’s one of my favorite adaptations of Spider-Man media pic.twitter.com/MVJUQ17TlG — angel 🐾 (@bluenomadd) July 3, 2022

The Amazing Spider-Man was released in theaters a decade ago today. 10 years later, this moment is still my all-time favorite Spider-Man scene in film and why Andrew Garfield is my favorite. Letting the kid wear the mask… *THIS* is why I love Spider-Man. #TheAmazingSpiderMan10 pic.twitter.com/kFCohZ8l6f — Yoko Higuchi (@theYokoHiguchi) July 3, 2022

10 years since The Amazing Spider-Man (2012). I didn’t see it until a day after it’s release on the 4th of July and i’ve loved the movie ever since. Still tied with the Raimi trilogy as my favorite movies ever. pic.twitter.com/oaIELShMUS — Phil 🕸 (@philip_acquaro) July 3, 2022

In addition to anniversary sentimentality, the monumental success of Spider-Man: No Way Home has likely softened people’s opinions of the film. No Way Home put Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in an orgy of nostalgia that made spectators blow a whopping $1.9 billion. They also blew up Rotten Tomatoes so that, at 98 percent, No Way Home has one of the highest audience scores ever registered.

On the heels of such a beloved release, few people are looking at Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man negatively.

You can think whatever you want about the Amazing Spider-Man movies, but you cannot deny that Andrew Garfield has always loved playing the character, both then and in No Way Home. That passion & love for the character is so endearing. https://t.co/FFHyFaCrEA — Martin Sanchez (@MarSanJ47) July 3, 2022

Of course, some people are shocked that a decade elapsed since The Amazing Spider-Man‘s debut.

What do you mean it's already been 10 years of The Amazing Spider-man? pic.twitter.com/4zPTWPXPly — Dan (@apurpleowl) July 3, 2022

The Amazing Spider-Man was never disliked as a whole, but it wasn’t liked as much as it is on its 10th anniversary. Nostalgia and No Way Home have helped rehabilitate its reputation.