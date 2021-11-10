A Polarizing Ryan Reynolds Film Is Finding Love On Netflix

Ryan Reynold‘s panned film Just Friends has found new life on Netflix.

The 2005 comedy is in the streaming app’s top ten movies in the United States, according to FlixPatrol.

Just Friends follows the character Chris Brander (Reynolds), a high school student that has fallen in love with his best friend Jamie Palamino (Amy Smart). When Brander ultimately reveals his feelings to Palamino, he is rejected. The film begins to take a turn after the storyline is fast-forwarded ten years later following the incident. Within the ten years, Brander has become a successful record executive and a womanizer. Despite his heartbreak over Palamino, Brander returns to New Jersey to try to steal her heart once again.

The movie also stars Anna Faris, Chris Klein, Christopher Marquette, Julie Hagerty, Stephen Root, Fred Ewanuick, Amy Matysio, Barry Flatman, and Maria Arcé. Since Just Friends premiered in theaters in 2005, it has generated $50.9 million at the box office. In addition to the film’s commercial success, Just Friends was also nominated for three awards, including an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss between Anna Farris and Chris Marquette and two Teen Choice Awards. Farris and Marquette were nominated in the same kissing category, this time for Choice Liplock, while Farris nabbed another nomination for Choice Hissy Fit.

In spite of the ‘triumphs’, Just Friends only earned 42% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since that film, Reynolds went on to have a lucrative career in the entertainment industry. His next upcoming role is alongside Will Ferrell in the holiday musical Spirited.

Just Friends is now streaming on Netflix.