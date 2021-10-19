Blake Lively Responded to Ryan Reynolds’ Acting Break By Doing This

Blake Lively took Instagram to troll her husband, Ryan Reynolds, following his “break” announcement on Oct. 16. The actor recently wrapped on his upcoming film, Spirited.

The holiday musical, which also stars Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer, is a modern-day version of Charles Dickens’s 1843 book, “A Christmas Carol.”

The tale follows the life of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly man that is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Ultimately the goal behind the visits was to change Scrooge into a kinder man.

When wrapping, Reynolds shared via Instagram that despite how challenging it was to be a part of a film where he had to act alongside Will Ferrell, sing, and dance, it made a “lotta” dreams come true. He also raved about working with an insanely talented group of people, including Octavia Spencer, and shared how he will miss them all.

As he neared the end of his statement, Reynolds disclosed that he plans to take a “sabbatical,” or a rest period from movie making.

While everyone sent their love and well-wishes to the actor as he embarks on this new journey, Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, told him while referencing legendary actor Michael Caine, “Michael Caine did it first.” Crane, who has played in box office hits like Batman: The Dark Knight, Miss Congeniality, and many other timeless classics, earlier in the day that he too was leaving the industry.

He told BBC Radio’s “Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review” that Best Sellers would be his last film. He said, “I think it would be, yeah. I don’t have any… there haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years because nobody’s been making any movies that I wanna do, but also I’m 88, there’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who’s 88, you know?”

Craine later recanted his previous “retirement” statements the same day by tweeting, “I haven’t retired and not a lot of people know that.”

As for Ryan Reynolds, no other details regarding his upcoming film Spirited have been released.