Ryan Reynolds Says He’s Taking A Sabbatical From Acting

At one stage last year, Ryan Reynolds has no less than thirteen projects in various stages of development, but a couple of them have since fallen through the cracks. Jason Bateman’s Clue remake and the Detective Pikachu sequel look unlikely, but that doesn’t mean the actor and producer hasn’t been keeping himself busy.

In fact, Reynolds has been working almost flat out for close to three years. He wrapped buddy sequel Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard in early 2019 before jumping straight into Free Guy, and he didn’t even have a chance to catch his breath by the time cameras started rolling on Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which kicked off production in January 2020.

After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Red Notice crew called it a day in November, and two weeks later Reynolds was on the set of The Adam Project. The time travel adventure ended principal photography in March of this year, with AppleTV+’s musical comedy Spirited getting started in July.

That’s got to take a toll, so it’s entirely justified that the 44 year-old revealed he’s taking a sabbatical now that Spirited is in the can, you can see below.

Reynolds deliberately didn’t mention how long he’d be away from our screens, but Deadpool fans would like to know sooner rather than later. Kevin Feige admitted he’s got a release window in mind for the MCU threequel, but that’s now entirely dependent on when the leading man feels ready to dust himself off and suit back up again.