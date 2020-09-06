Ryan Reynolds Currently Has 13 Movies In Development

It seems that barely a week goes by these days without a new Ryan Reynolds movie getting announced, as the 43 year-old looks to emulate his close friend Dwayne Johnson by becoming the busiest actor in the business. The former gin magnate appears to have developed a close working relationship with Netflix, and the majority of the most recent projects he’s signed on for have been for the streaming service.

The bad news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that every time the Deadpool star adds something else onto his already packed schedule, the Merc with a Mouth’s debut in the world’s biggest and most popular franchise gets that little bit further away. Many of Reynolds’ upcoming titles have made a lot more progress than Deadpool 3, and unless Kevin Feige and his team start making some serious moves, it could be years before the irreverent assassin graces our screens once again.

Having just agreed to co-write and star in comedy Upstate, in what will mark filmmaker John August’s first venture behind the camera since the two collaborated on 2007’s underrated psychological thriller The Nines, Reynolds now has thirteen movies in various stages of development. A couple are already in the can and awaiting release, while others are a long way off, but regardless, you can check out the full list below.

Free Guy

The Croods – A New Age

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Red Notice

Untitled Netflix Time Travel Movie

Everyday Parenting Tips

Clue

A Christmas Carol

Deadpool 3

6 Underground 2

Detective Pikachu 2

Hobbs & Shaw 2

Dragon’s Lair

Unless Ryan Reynolds plans on working flat-out for the next few years and starting on his next project as soon as he finishes the most recent one, it seems highly unlikely that every single one of these movies will be making it to the big or small screen in short order, but you still have to admire his work ethic for even contemplating the idea of juggling thirteen films at the same time.