Ryan Reynolds Teaming Up With Netflix For New Comedy Movie

It seems Netflix enjoys working with Ryan Reynolds. But then again, who doesn’t?

The Canadian actor is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the moment and currently has no less than 10 films in various stages of development. Proving that he likes to keep himself busy, he’s just added another one to his slate in the form of Upstate, a new comedy headed to Netflix.

Reynolds will pen the pic alongside John August, following the duo’s work together on 2007’s The Nines. The Deadpool star will also executive produce though his Maximum Effort label, while August will act as an EP as well. Beyond that, however, details on this new project are basically non-existent.

Described only as an original comedy, no plot information has been made available and aside from Reynolds, no other cast members have been named. Given that it’s still early days, we don’t imagine anyone else has formally signed on, but with Netflix now having picked up the film, things should begin to move forward shortly.

Of course, this is far from the streamer’s first collaboration with Reynolds, as he previously worked on 6 Underground for them, which was a massive hit. And he’s also got action blockbuster Red Notice in development for the platform in addition to an untitled time travel film that’s currently in pre-production. Clearly, the two parties enjoy working with one another and with any luck, they’ll continue to pump out more projects for a while yet.

Perhaps the only bad news here is that this is now yet another movie added to Ryan Reynolds‘ slate, meaning he’s becoming busier and busier and may find it hard to squeeze in Deadpool 3 anytime soon. But hopefully he’s taken the threequel into account and we get some firm updates on when it might start production sooner rather than later.