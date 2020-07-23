Ryan Reynolds’ New Time Travel Movie Is Coming To Netflix

While most of the talk surrounding the immediate future of Ryan Reynolds‘ big screen career has focused on how Deadpool 3 is progressing at Marvel Studios, the actor has a huge number of projects to get through first before he can even contemplate suiting up as the Merc with a Mouth again.

In December, we’ll see him headlining big budget video game-inspired action comedy Free Guy, while he’s also poised to return to work on Dwayne Johnson’s Netflix blockbuster Red Notice once the production gets the all-clear to resume shooting. Buddy comedy sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is slated to arrive next August as well, while Reynolds and co-star Samuel L. Jackson have also just been announced to be re-teaming for Quibi’s animated series Futha Mucka.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s also got a voice role in The Croods 2 on the horizon, not to mention possible second outings for Detective Pikachu and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, along with what’s heavily rumored to be a hugely increased role in the Hobbs & Shaw follow-up that’s recently entered the early stages of development.

The 43 year-old has already admitted that Free Guy was the most fun he’d ever had working on a movie and he must have struck up a solid working relationship with director Shawn Levy, as it was recently revealed that they were collaborating on an as-yet-untitled time travel movie at Paramount, which had initially been developed as a starring vehicle for Tom Cruise almost a decade ago under the working title Our Name Is Adam.

However, Paramount have now bailed on the film and Netflix have swooped in to pick it up, which makes sense given that Ryan Reynolds played the lead in one of their biggest-ever originals and Levy has been one of the main creative driving forces behind the streaming service’s global phenomenon Stranger Things.

Based on how many things he’s got coming down the pipeline, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might have to get used to the idea that they won’t be seeing Deadpool 3 for a long time yet. But at least in the meantime, there will be plenty of new content featuring the beloved actor.