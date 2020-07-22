Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Teaming Up For New Comedy Series

You’ve already seen them share the screen in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and they both play iconic characters in the Marvel universe, but now Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson are teaming up again for a wild new animated series, titled Futha Mucka, set to stream on Quibi.

Reynolds and Jackson will both star in and exec produce the adult, meta comedy show, which is also produced by Jim and Brian Kehoe, who will serve as showrunners, and by Anonymous Content and Reynolds’ Maximum Effort, with the Emmy-award winning independent animation production company Titmouse on board as well. Quibi has already given the project a series order, too.

The logline for Futha Mucka teases a weird, warped bromance between the stars, who’ll be voicing heightened versions of themselves, and it reads as so:

“Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds love each other. More accurately, Ryan loves Sam. When a minor mishap causes Sam to become Ryan’s primary caregiver, things get weird.”

On top of this new animated series, Reynolds and Jackson are due to partner up again for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the aforementioned 2017 actioner, That was originally set to hit theaters next month, but has instead been pushed back a whole year due to the pandemic. Expect it to arrive on August 28th, 2021 now. It’s too early to say when Futha Mucka could turn up on Quibi, but sometime that same year seems possible.

Separately, Reynolds will next be seen in action comedy Free Guy, coming this December. Jackson, meanwhile, has a bunch of projects due, as always, including thriller The Asset and Spiral, the ninth installment in the Saw franchise led by Chris Rock. At some point, Reynolds will star in another Deadpool movie as well, taking place in the MCU, meaning he could even come face to face with Jackson’s Nick Fury.

Tell us, though, do you like the sounds of this latest project for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson? Sound off in the comments section below.