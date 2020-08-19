Ryan Reynolds Apologizes To Dwayne Johnson After Selling His Gin Company

Ryan Reynolds is a man who likes to keep himself busy. He currently has no less than 10 new films in various stages of development and can often be seen donating his time – and money – to various charities. But as if all that wasn’t enough, he’s also something of a businessman.

One of his most well-known ventures is Aviation Gin, which the actor has a very large stake in and now, he’s set to earn a small fortune from it as the company has sold to Diageo, a “British multinational beverage alcohol company” who acquired the business for an upfront payment of $335 million. Not only that, but depending on sales, the Deadpool star could be set to make an additional $275 million from the deal.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, though, as Reynolds has now had to offer up an apology to Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Blake Lively and more thanks to a little misunderstanding.

You see, the actor has set up his email at Aviation Gin with a rather hilarious out of office message, expressing regret for telling several people to “go f–k themselves.” See for yourself below:

“Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems,” Reynolds began in the message. “In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is… And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f–k themselves in the last 24 hours. My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’… so… turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought,” he continued, likely referencing Diageo’s $1 billion acquisition of Casamigos, Clooney’s co-founded tequila brand, from 2017. “The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry… and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!” Reynolds’ added in his note, before concluding with the list: “Mom, Blake, Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer’s, Betty White, TGI Friday’s, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows.”

Of course, this is all in good fun and perfectly in line with the cheeky and often hilarious nature of Reynolds’ antics in every aspect of his life. He’s one of the most consistently entertaining actors in Hollywood both on and off screen and once again, he’s making sure everyone’s getting a good laugh even as the world continues to be a dark and depressing place.

As far as his cinematic career goes, though, you can catch Ryan Reynolds next in Free Guy, which is currently scheduled for release on December 11th. That is, assuming it isn’t pushed back again due to COVID-19.