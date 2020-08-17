Ryan Reynolds Just Sold His Gin Company For A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

Ryan Reynolds is a busy guy. He currently has no less than 10 new movies in various stages of development and can often be found spending time helping out various charities. But as if all that wasn’t enough, he’s also got his hand in a number of different business ventures.

One of these is Aviation Gin, which the actor has a fairly large stake in and now, he finds himself at the center of a deal with Diageo, a “British multinational beverage alcohol company” who’ve just acquired Reynolds’ gin business for an upfront payment of $335 million. Not only that, but depending on sales, the Deadpool star could earn an additional $275 million from the deal.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit,” said Reynolds. “What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

Of course, this is a massive milestone for the actor and one that’s set to see his net worth skyrocket even higher. And given how often he uses his fortune to help out various charities and social causes – as mentioned above – that can only be a good thing.

Sticking to his primary career, though, you know, as an actor, and you can catch him next in Free Guy, which arrives this December. That is, assuming theaters are back up and running at full capacity again.

But like we said before, Reynolds has got a total of 10 different movies in development, with Deadpool 3, a time travel flick for Netflix, Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice and more being just a few of them. Suffice it to say, he’s not one to rest on his laurels and likes keeping himself occupied.

But tell us, which of Ryan Reynolds‘ upcoming projects are you most excited for? As always, let us know in the usual place down below.