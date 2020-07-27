Ryan Reynolds Is Using One Of His Best Movies As An Ad For His Gin Company

Ryan Reynolds may be firmly entrenched at the top of the Hollywood A-list, but it took him a while to get there. The massive success of Deadpool might have taken his career to a whole new level, but before that the actor was coming dangerously close to getting a reputation as someone who only starred in terrible comic book movies, having previously appeared in Blade: Trinity, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Green Lantern and R.I.P.D.

The 43 year-old trod the well-worn path of getting his break as a child actor before starring in a TV sitcom and eventually making the jump to the big screen and establishing himself as a leading man after trying his hand at multiple different genres. And while the 6 Underground actor might be best known for his signature motor-mouthed screen persona, arguably the best performance he’s ever given came as part of a movie where he spent the entire running time trapped in a coffin as the only person on the screen.

Buried is about as claustrophobic as the synopsis would suggest, and while the concept could have faltered with the wrong actor in the lead role, Reynolds absolutely knocked it out of the park. And with the micro-budget thriller gaining a new audience after recently arriving on Hulu and Amazon Prime, the entrepreneur has now revisited the movie by turning it into an ad for his Aviation Gin company, which you can check out below.

Of course, Ryan Reynolds is no stranger to using unique marketing tactics to sell his brand, and has even used it to continue his online war with arch-nemesis Hugh Jackman, but this is the best one yet as he manages to both poke fun at his post-Deadpool career and throw some self-aware product placement into a movie that originally featured little more than a lighter, a cellphone and a flask.

