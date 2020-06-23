A Great Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Movie Hits Hulu Next Week

You may know Ryan Reynolds best for his comedic roles, especially in the wildly popular Deadpool franchise. And while he may have gotten his start in hilarious films like National Lampoon’s Van Wilder and Waiting…, he’s also no stranger to more dramatic material.

Movies like Safe House and Life have shown his ability to step outside humor and drive home a more serious performance. And though his filmography is packed to the brim with both styles, one of his very best appearances on screen happened in a movie that drove many claustrophobic audiences out of the theater. Lucky for you, though, you can watch it in your own home on Hulu as of next week.

2010’s Buried isn’t a film for the faint of heart. This 95-minute thriller takes place entirely within a coffin that’s been buried beneath the ground in an undisclosed location. It tells the story of an American civilian truck driver, Paul Conroy (Reynolds), who has been employed in Iraq for a while when he wakes up one day buried in the aforementioned coffin with nothing more than a lighter and a cellphone. He soon remembers being ambushed by terrorists, and a call on the cell confirms that his kidnapper wants him to pay a massive ransom to secure his safety.

Buried manages to make spending an hour and a half in a dark coffin more interesting than it has any right to be. Watching Paul try to piece together where he is and figure out how best to facilitate his rescue is a compelling and heart-stopping experience. As oxygen and time begin to run out, director Rodrigo Cortés finds captivating ways to keep adding new layers to a film that one would otherwise expect to quickly grow tiresome. This criminally underrated movie deserves a late-night watch by anyone who enjoys thrillers, as it offers an unparalleled level of intrigue and discomfort that makes for an unforgettable viewing.

Ryan Reynolds‘ Buried will be available on Hulu starting July 1st. If that doesn’t tickle your fancy, though, you can head over here to see everything else coming to Hulu throughout next month.