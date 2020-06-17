Hulu Announces Over 175 New Movies/TV Shows For July

With so many streaming services available now, it can often be hard to pick the right one to spend your hard-earned money on. However, Hulu has remained among the most successful and content-heavy platforms alongside Netflix and has only gotten better with age. Whereas it had very few worthwhile movies years ago, now it often has some of the best films you can find to watch, and they’re offered up alongside brand new episodes of shows from various major networks. Like every other streaming service, Hulu updates their content throughout each month, and July is looking to add quite a lot of good stuff.

First up, superhero fans will be happy to hear that Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 swings onto the service on July 1st. This polarizing third entry for the Tobey Maguire version of the popular web-slinger sees Peter Parker bond with a symbiote that brings out his anger and destructive tendencies as he fights off three different villains. If you can overlook the outdated CGI and atrociously goofy dance scene, Spider-Man 3 can make for an okay viewing for hardcore fans of the character.

On July 20th, meanwhile, you’ll want to tune in for the 2019 drama, The Assistant. The film stars Julia Garner as Jane, a woman who has recently landed an awesome job as an assistant to a very powerful man. As the movie follows a full day in her life, though, she begins realizing that her boss is a sexual predator and that exposing him may be harder than she originally expected. Sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, this chilling and suspenseful drama is known for its exceptional performances and realistic portrayal of workplace harassment.

Here’s the full list of everything coming in July:

Released July 1

1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete

Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Biography: Chris Farley – Anything for a Laugh (A&E)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)

Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)

House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)

Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)

Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)

Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)

Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)

The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)

UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)

UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete

Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

12 and Holding (2006)

2001 Maniacs (2005)

52 Pick-Up (1986)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)

A Kid Like Jake (2018)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

A Storks Journey (2017)

An Eye for a Eye (1966)

The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)

The Bellboy (1960)

Beloved (2012)

Best In Show (2000)

Between Us (2017)

Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)

Birdwatchers (2010)

Boogie Woogie (2010)

The Bounty (1984)

Brokedown Palace (1998)

Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cadaver (2009)

California Dreamin’ (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Catcher Was A Spy (2018)

The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)

Change of Plans (2010)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cinderfella (1960)

Citizen Soldier (2016)

The Client (1994)

Cold War (2012)

The Color Purple (1985)

Cortex (2008)

The Cured (2018)

Danger Close (2019)

Dark Touch (2013)

Day Night Day Night (2007)

The Devil’s Candy (2017)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Dheepan (2016)

Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)

Downhill Racer (1969)

The Edukators (2005)

Eloise’s Lover (2009)

Exorcismus (2011)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2005)

Father of My Children (2010)

Filth & Wisdom (2008)

Flashback (1990)

The Flat (2012)

Footloose (1984)

For Your Consideration (2006)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Furlough (2018)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hateship, Loveship (2014)

Hornet’s Nest (2014)

Hot Rod (2007)

House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The House That Jack Built (2018)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)

Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)

The Last Mistress (2008)

Len and Company (2016)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Love Songs (2008)

The Man from London (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Mary Shelley (2018)

Match (2015)

Moonstruck (1987)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

The Necessities of Life (2009)

Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)

Nights and Weekends (2009)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

Norma Rae (1979)

The Patsy (1964)

Phase IV (1974)

Polisse (2012)

Poseidon (2006)

Post Grad (2007)

PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)

Rabbit Hole (2011)

Rebel in the Rye (2017)

Right at Your Door (2007)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Room of Death (2008)

Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)

The Shock Doctrine (2010)

The Shrine (2011)

Sliver (1993)

Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spiderhole (2011)

Spring Forward (2000)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Sugar Hill (1994)

Sunset Strip (1999)

Tales From the Golden Age (2011)

Tank 432 (2016)

The Tenant (1976)

Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)

Things to Come (2016)

This Christmas (2007)

Three Blind Mice (2009)

Three Musketeers (2011)

Trapped Model (2019)

The Trip (2011)

The Trip to Italy (2014)

The Trip to Spain (2017)

Trishna (2012)

Trivial (2007)

The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)

Waiting for Guffman (1997)

Waiting Room (2008)

We Are What We Are (2011)

We Have Pope (2012)

The Weather Man (2005)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

West Side Story (1961)

When A Man Comes Home (2010)

Released July 2

The Whistlers (2020)

Released July 3

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

To The Stars (2019)

Released July 5

Outcry: Complete Season 1 (Showtime)

Released July 8

BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released July 9

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released July 10

Palm Springs (Hulu Original)

Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Released July 11

China: The Panda Adventure (2001)

Horses (2002)

The Secret of Life on Earth (1993)

Released July 13

My Scientology Movie (2015)

The Rest Of Us (2019)

Released July 15

Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

The Weekend (2019)

Released July 17

Into the Dark: The Current Occupant: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Released July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Released July 20

The Assistant (2019)

Released July 21

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

The Last Full Measure (2019)

Released July 22

Bolt (2008)

Released July 26

2099: The Soldier Protocol (2019)

Released July 27

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Good Deeds (2012)

Released July 28

Maxxx: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

Released July 29

Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Released July 30

In My Skin: Complete Season 1 (BBC)

Bull (2019)

The Flood (2019)

Released July 31

Brassic: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

A Certain Scientific Railgun T: Season 3, Episodes 1-11 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Unfortunately, Hulu is also losing some really great films at the end of the month, like Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, but with so much new stuff to watch, there’s little room to complain. After all, with the way titles rotate in and out of the service, we’re sure they’ll be back eventually anyways.