Kevin Feige Says Deadpool 3 Has Release Window, Ryan Reynolds Alongside Writers Hand At Work On Script

Following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, one of the most anticipated films that Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting is Deadpool 3 and production on the film may take place sooner than we thought according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Feige shared that the company has a window for the long-awaited sequel penciled in and that the team is hard at work on production as we speak.

“We do,” Kevin Feige said regarding having a timeframe for the movie. “The script is in the works and Ryan [Reynolds] is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

Over the past month anticipation for the movie has risen thanks to its star Ryan Reynolds sharing with Collider that development was well in motion and that there was about a 70 percent chance that the movie will begin filming in 2022.

While this may seem like a long time, given the state of the movie industry right now and dealing with the Covid pandemic over the past 12 months, having any indication of a production timeframe is a positive move trending towards the release of a film.

Deadpool 3 will likely launch in 2023 and while it will bring back familiar cast members and some production members, the script will reportedly be written by Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. These two writers will take over from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who wrote the first two films in the series.

The third entry into the series seems to be in good hands and along with them is Ryan Reynolds who not only stars as Deadpool in the films but also takes a role alongside the writers in penning the script.

“It’s something that is just a daily process,” Reynolds said to Collider about working on the script. “Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m, working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great. They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”