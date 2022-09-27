A pretentiously panned vanity project strokes its ego on the streaming Top 10

If you’ve got even the merest sliver of pop culture awareness, then there’s a distinct chance you’ve got an opinion on Machine Gun Kelly, who never seems to be too far away from the headlines – whether it’s his attention-seeking behavior, assorted controversies, musical and/or acting careers, or his relationship with Megan Fox.

Some people absolutely adore the man born Colson Baker, while others can’t bear the mere thought of him. Regardless of how you fall on the divide, it’s hard to call this year’s Good Mourning anything other than a self-absorbed vanity project. Co-written, co-directed, and produced by Baker (who also stars in the lead role), critics saw right through his self-indulgent stab at multi-hyphenate cinematic stardom.

via Open Road Films

Good Mourning finds MGK’s London Clash torn between chasing the love of his life or taking top billing in a major motion picture project – and critics were not impressed. The film currently holds a distinctly unflattering zero percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, while the IMDb user average is better (but hardly great) at a meager 3.2/10. As it turns out, though, Baker appears to have won over the hearts and minds of streaming subscribers.

As per FlixPatrol, Good Mourning can be found as the eighth most-watched feature on the Hulu rankings, a mere four months after earning just $21,000 during its theatrical run. Love him or hate him, the volume of traffic driven by Baker’s ongoing antics ensures that he’ll be a fixture of the celebrity circuit for some time to come, even if his chances of silver screen ascension aren’t in the rudest health.