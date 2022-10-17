A proven ass-kicker wants in on the MCU, and let’s hope Kevin Feige obliges

As oxymoronic as it may sound, the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t have a great number of action heroes – even though it has no shortage of heroes who know their way around an action sequence.

The closest we’ve come to a genuine ass-kicker in the classical definition of the term is arguably Simu Liu’s performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with the rising star proving himself a natural when it came to the hand-to-hand combat, even if the movie did eventually fall into the “CGI things smashing into other CGI things” trap that’s blighted many a third act.

However, another up-and-coming talent that’s more than proven themselves in the world of fisticuffs and brutal violence has indicated that they’d be more than open to boarding the franchise, with Prey‘s Amber Midthunder outing herself as a huge MCU and X-Men fan during an interview with Variety.

“I’m definitely a big MCU fan. I’ve always loved the X-Men movies, all the Avengers movies. I’ve always been a big fan of the MCU. We’ll talk about it later.”

Phase Four has seen the introduction of a number of fresh, younger talents into the mix that could realistically carry the MCU for at least a decade if not more, and 25 year-old Midthunder would also fit that bill pretty spectacularly.

After all, she’s already battled against one of the most dangerous and iconic enemies in Disney’s arsenal of IP in the Predator prequel, and she’s make a more than solid addition to the ever-swelling roster of costumed crimefighters needed to continue Kevin Feige’s plans for world domination.