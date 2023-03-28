A provocative tale of forbidden lust and tackling taboos makes it rain on streaming

It goes without saying that anything vaguely erotic is going to find itself becoming suspiciously popular on streaming, and while it does deal with taboos and stigma in an industry predicated on titillation, viewers who’ve opted to take the plunge on Expensive Candy might just find themselves being blindsided by a genuinely moving romance.

Written and directed by Jason Paul Laxamana, the story revolves around a forbidden love that becomes so strong at least one side of the potential partnership is willing to risk anything if it means they’ve got even the slightest chance of being together. Thought-provoking and generally provocative in general, the narrative features a throughline that’s becoming an increasing talking point in modern society.

via Viva Films

Lovelorn high school teacher Toto is a respectable educator, but finds himself falling head over heels for Julia Barretto’s prostitute Candy, which is obviously rule 101 of what not to do in such a situation. That being said, she reciprocates his feelings to a certain extent, but it’s never the best idea for a relationship to begin by having to actively pay for the company of the person you want to be with.

Naturally, she doesn’t want to become too attached, which is complicated when he’s the one forking over the cash to ensure they’re in each other’s orbit as much as possible. An intriguing conceit without a doubt, and one that’s drawn in plenty of eyeballs this week on Prime Video, with FlixPatrol revealing that Expensive Candy has been soaring on the platform’s global watch-list as viewers find out whether or not there’s a happily ever after.