Netflix’s raunchiest and trashiest original bumps uglies with the Top 10 in 80 countries

sex-life-season-2
via Netflix

Critical acclaim is no match for titillation, something that was displayed to great effect when Netflix series Sex/Life soared to the top of the platform’s viewership charts despite taking the wrong kind of pounding.

A 21 percent score wasn’t a jaw-dropping revelation for a show that prided itself on raunchiness first and foremost, but a flaccid 36 audience approval rating came as a surprise when not even those venturing into the episodic erotic thriller found themselves frothing at the mouth by the time the grand climax unfolded.

sex-life-season-2
via Netflix

It drew enough eyeballs and sultry gazes to warrant a renewal, though, with season 2 picking off where its predecessor left off by bending over the global most-watched charts and giving it a good spanking. Per FlixPatrol, the return of Sex/Life has left a stain on the viewership rankings that doesn’t need a UV light to be uncovered, with no less than 80 nations spreading wide to welcome the steamy saga into the Top 10.

In addition, coming first proves to be a benefit in the case of this sexually-charged escapade, with 20 nations in total seeing the six-episode load blown straight at number one. As a result, the suburban silliness has instantly secured itself the envious position of being Netflix’s most popular show on a global scale, with the reign of Outer Banks‘ third run proving to have lasted an embarrassingly short time after so much hype and buildup, which isn’t a big deal when it happens to plenty of other shows all the time.