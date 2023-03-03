Netflix’s raunchiest and trashiest original bumps uglies with the Top 10 in 80 countries

Critical acclaim is no match for titillation, something that was displayed to great effect when Netflix series Sex/Life soared to the top of the platform’s viewership charts despite taking the wrong kind of pounding.

A 21 percent score wasn’t a jaw-dropping revelation for a show that prided itself on raunchiness first and foremost, but a flaccid 36 audience approval rating came as a surprise when not even those venturing into the episodic erotic thriller found themselves frothing at the mouth by the time the grand climax unfolded.

via Netflix

It drew enough eyeballs and sultry gazes to warrant a renewal, though, with season 2 picking off where its predecessor left off by bending over the global most-watched charts and giving it a good spanking. Per FlixPatrol, the return of Sex/Life has left a stain on the viewership rankings that doesn’t need a UV light to be uncovered, with no less than 80 nations spreading wide to welcome the steamy saga into the Top 10.

In addition, coming first proves to be a benefit in the case of this sexually-charged escapade, with 20 nations in total seeing the six-episode load blown straight at number one. As a result, the suburban silliness has instantly secured itself the envious position of being Netflix’s most popular show on a global scale, with the reign of Outer Banks‘ third run proving to have lasted an embarrassingly short time after so much hype and buildup, which isn’t a big deal when it happens to plenty of other shows all the time.