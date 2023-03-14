A quickly forgotten Kevin Hart comedy has climbed to the top of the streaming charts

One of Kevin Hart‘s comedies has made its way back to the streaming charts weeks after its debut. It makes sense why this name might not be recognizable since it originally aired on a now-defunct Quibi streaming service.

Amazon’s film adaptation of Die Hart rose to the top of Amazon’s streaming charts, placing itself at number one in a few countries across Europe, such as Ukraine, North Macedonia, Lithuania, and Iceland, just to name a few. At the same time, the film was able to place itself somewhere in the top-10 charts in other countries like Australia (#2), the United States (#2), Brazil (#5), and France (#4).

This isn’t the first time that Die Hart made its way to Amazon’s top streaming charts. When the film was first released back in late February, it peaked at number one globally. The film is a remake of Hart’s comedy series of the same name. It first aired on Quibi back in 2020 and has received an average score of 80 and 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences, respectively. The series made its way to Roku after Quibi shut down, and featured a second season starring John Cena.

The Amazon remake follows the original 10 episodes that aired on the streaming service, following Hart’s journey to becoming the next action superstar by going to “action hero school.” Die Hart stars Hart as a fictionalized version of himself, and showing him the ropes to become an action superstar are John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hartnett. It’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.