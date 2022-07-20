‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ release date, cast who could return, and filming locations

When A Quiet Place premiered in 2018 it was to the resounding applause of critics and audiences around the world. John Krasinski was praised for his sophisticated approach to a genre that is often hit or miss. The writing was taut, the directing was impeccable, the sound (or lack thereof) was immersive, and the cast made us feel like we were a part of the storyline. It was only a matter of time until the film received a sequel.

A Quiet Place Part 2 came at a time when the world was as silent as characters on the screen. The coronavirus had shoved people inside their houses and unfortunately the sequel, which was slated to drop in 2020, was pushed back an entire year to May 2021. When it did arrive, it was once again to the resounding applause of critics and audiences who couldn’t believe Krasinksi managed to do it again. The film, like its predecessor, received over 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just one year after the sequel, it was announced at the 2022 CinemaCon that an official prequel titled A Quiet Place: Day One would make its way to theaters in 2023. The film would take place on the day that the asteroid bearing the aliens crashed into Earth. Fans have been anxiously waiting for more news, and as it turns out, there’s plenty. Here’s everything we know about the prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One.

The next installment of @quietplacemovie is coming next year & will be directed by Michael Sarnoski. And, #AQuietPlace Part III is coming in 2025. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/im2R4jPwj5 — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The original release date for A Quiet Place: Day One was scheduled for September 22, 2023, but Paramount has shuffled their lineup up a bit and pushed A Quiet Place: Day One back six months to March 8, 2024.

The movie will be helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, and will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and John Krasinski. Pig was one of the best reviewed movies of 2021 so while Krasinski isn’t directing this film, it’s reassuringly still in good hands.

Will the original cast return for A Quiet Place: Day One?

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Because A Quiet Place: Day One is still in the early stages of development, an official synopsis has not been released yet. However, its title alone suggests that it will be a prequel and the universal assumption is that Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and their onscreen children Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds will not make an appearance in this film.

The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So even though the original cast is unlikely to appear in this installment, we can breathe easy knowing the story is still rooted in Krasinski’s mind. A sequel to A Quiet Place Part 2 is expected to release in 2025, according to Paramount, so we are reassured knowing we haven’t seen the last of the Abbott family (well, maybe Krasinski’s character).

What are the filming locations for A Quiet Place: Day One?

Much of A Quiet Place: Day One is still under lock and key, including the filming dates and locations. However, because it’s presumably taking place in the same town the Abbott family encountered the aliens for the first time, we can likely expect similar locations to A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part 2.

The Abbott house and farmland seen in the first and second films were filmed in upstate New York in the village of Pawling. We’re not likely to see that same house or farmland in A Quiet Place: Day One but Pawling could still be used as a filming location.

The famous opening baseball scene from A Quiet Place Part 2 was filmed in the small town of North Tonawanda, New York, and the downtown street scenes were filmed on Main Street in Akron, New York, which is a village near Buffalo in Erie County.

Additionally, the island scenes from the ending of A Quiet Place Part 2 were filmed in Dunkirk, New York, at the Dunkirk Camp and Conference Center. Again, we’re unlikely to see that same island used in A Quiet Place: Day One given the fact it’s a prequel, but Dunkirk, New York might still make an appearance. If anything, we can expect to see it in A Quiet Place Part 3 in 2025.

All in all, many scenes from A Quiet Place were filmed in various locations of upstate New York so it’s very likely those will be the same locations used for A Quiet Place: Day One. We Got This Covered will update you with more information relating to A Quiet Place as they become available.