A Quiet Place Star Worried About What Could Happen To Her In A Third Movie

The call to send the movie to Paramount+ just 45 days after it premiered in theaters may have led to reports of a pay dispute between the studio, director John Krasinski and star Emily Blunt, but despite such a brief run in cinemas A Quiet Place Part II is one of the pandemic era’s rare box office success stories.

The horror sequel pulled in $296 million before heading to streaming, a hugely impressive return when you consider that the first installment topped out at $350 million and gained a reputation as one of 2018’s biggest sleeper hits. Reviews were equally strong for Part II, which wound up with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, not far off its predecessor’s 96%.

While a third film in the series hasn’t been officially announced just yet, the universe is set to continue expanding with Midnight Special‘s Jeff Nichols writing and directing a spinoff that’s locked in for March 31st, 2023. Blunt confirmed that Krasinski is already throwing around ideas for A Quiet Place Part III, and in a new interview star Millicent Simmonds admitted that she’s worried about what the future holds for Regan Abbott.

“I definitely thought, ‘What might happen to myself or maybe another character?’. We even thought, ‘What could be worse than a bear trap?’. So yes, I definitely have serious concerns about a third. It’s funny because Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and I actually had several in depth discussions about what we thought might happen, or what could be, and there was a lot of joking that went along with that.”

The 18 year-old has certainly been put through the physical and emotional wringer to date, but she’s also delivered a pair of incredible performances as the daughter of Krasinski and Blunt’s characters, displaying a phenomenal range of emotion and vulnerability despite the deaf actress communicating entirely through ASL. Noah Jupe’s Marcus screams and cries a lot, but it’s arguably Regan and not her mother that holds the central family unit of A Quiet Place together.