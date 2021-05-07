John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Reportedly Locked In A Quiet Place Part II Pay Dispute

The Coronavirus pandemic ravaged the theatrical industry for almost the entirety of 2020, forcing the various studios around Hollywood into taking some drastic measures to keep the money rolling in. Paramount in particular sold off a number of big titles including Coming 2 America, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Without Remorse and The Tomorrow War, but two prized assets they had no intention of letting go were Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II.

However, both movies are set to stream on Paramount+ just 45 days after they premiere in theaters, and with John Krasinski’s horror sequel coming to the big screen in three weeks, there are reports that the director, star Emily Blunt and producer Michael Bay are locked in a pay dispute with the studio over a potential loss of earnings due to the short window that A Quiet Place Part II has to make money at the box office.

As per the report, the trio have profit participation clauses in their contracts, which was a smart move when they signed them seeing as the first installment hauled in over $340 million globally on a $20 million budget. Of course, COVID-19 has decimated cinema’s moneymaking prowess, and with just 45 days to draw in audiences before heading to Paramount+, the aforementioned trio are set to get hit right in the pocket.

It’s a similar situation to Wonder Woman 1984, but at least in that case, Warner Bros. paid Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins upwards of $10 million each to compensate for a lack of back-end takings, while Paramount are said to be unwilling to budge. There have been signs of life for theaters recently, though, and a high profile sequel to an acclaimed smash hit like A Quiet Place Part II could still be set to do decent business.