A recent horror hit so far proves immune from an instant shift in opinion

M3GAN was one of the most talked about horror films last year, and it hadn’t even released. The film’s trailer went viral after horror lovers could not get enough of just how campy it was. Many wondered if it would live up to the hype that surrounded it, but thankfully it seemed to deliver, and even now, after things have calmed down viewers still don’t have anything overly negative to say.

The film achieved decent critical reviews, with many calling it a delightfully silly and entertaining horror flick. It performed so well that a sequel is already underway with many of the cast set to return along with writer Akela Cooper already working on the script. They even have a release date set, with Jan. 17, 2025, penciled in.

Now that we have all had a little more time to absorb though and the novelty factor has worn off, do fans still love it as much as they did a month ago? That was the question laid out over on Reddit, as one fan still finds themselves delighted by M3GAN.

Oddly enough, in this person’s case, the trailer didn’t do it for them, but it obviously wasn’t bad enough to dissuade them from seeing the film in theaters, and boy are they glad they did. Now they want to know whether the film had the same impact on others.

It would seem that many feel it delivered on what it promised.

There was no pretension to it, just something simply done, but very well done.

This commenter’s daughter seems to have scarily fallen in love with the murderous doll.

We’re glad that on this persons first date night in forever that they actually had fun and left the theater entertained.

Many just loved how silly and daft it was, and how it was very self-aware of this fact.

That’s not to say that everyone was impressed.

For this user it didn’t really offer anything new.

Well, as the saying goes, you can’t make everyone happy, however, M3GAN has seemed to retain the majority of its fans and that is saying a lot given how quickly people turn on projects such as this. Let’s hope she can hold our attention by the neck in a vice-like choke hold until the sequel comes out.