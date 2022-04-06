A replayable sequel starring The Rock levels up on streaming

It’s certainly no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of the most successful and profitable actors in all of Hollywood. So when he signed on to star in Jumanji: The Next Level — which serves as a follow-up sequel to the 2017 film — moviegoers were eagerly booking their tickets in advance to witness the box-office sensation escape the lifelike avatar jungle with the help of his friends.

Dwayne Johnson stars as archaeologist Dr. Xander “Smolder” Bravestone, who once again finds himself trapped in both old and new avatars in a wildlife video game of Jumanji. Jack Black also returns as Professor Sheldon “Shelly” Oberon, along with Kevin Hart reprising his role as Franklin “Mouse” Finbar. Together, and with help from new friends, the team venture through a fresh adventure and face Rory McCann’s villain Jurgen the Brutal.

Upon its release in 2019, Jumanji: The Next Level accumulated a staggering $800 million globally and finished as the tenth highest-grossing film of the year. The action-packed sequel received warm reviews from critics, currently boasting a 71% score on Rotten Tomatoes. And it certainly looks to be performing just as well on streaming, with FlixPatrol reporting that The Rock vehicle has surged into Netflix’s Top 10 charts in both Australia and New Zealand.

The film offers a fresh concept in the franchise where the characters from the previous films are now adapting to their new avatars and their abilities. With talks of a sequel in development, there’s no doubt more fun adventures ahead for the franchise’s four heroes.