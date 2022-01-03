‘Jumanji’ producer teases his vision for the next installment

As Sony’s most lucrative franchise that doesn’t involve Marvel Comics, it’s inevitable that the studio will be keen to keep churning out Jumanji sequels for as long as possible.

After all, Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level combined to earn in excess of $1.7 billion at the box office, with each installment turning out to be much better than it had any right to be given how skeptical people were when they first heard the beloved Robin Williams original was being rebooted as a Dwayne Johnson blockbuster series.

Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are all very busy individuals, but producer Hiram Garcia did confirm to Collider that he’s looking to get Jumanji up and running at some point next year, once his Seven Bucks business partner finishes up on Amazon’s festive action comedy Red One.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie. We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We’re bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie’s going to happen. It’s going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we’re about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji’s going to be on deck once it’s ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”

Hart said another Jumanji was definitely happening, even if Gillan claimed she didn’t have a clue what was coming down the pipeline, but we’d feel pretty confident in guessing that the next video game-inspired adventure will most likely be aiming for the 2024 holiday season, a time of the year which proved to be very lucrative indeed for Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level.