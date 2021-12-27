Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water was a critical and commercial favorite when it first hit theaters in Dec. 2017, going on to land a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes and earn $195 million at the box office.

An often beautiful blend of romance and fantasy, the fable earned itself thirteen Academy Award nominations, ultimately winning four trophies including Best Picture and Best Director. In all of this, you may be wondering how del Toro describes The Shape of Water in his own words given the levels of acclaim and adulation that followed it. Well… he calls it “the fish-f*cking movie.”

One of the biggest questions in the aftermath of the project focused not on the star-crossed lovers from different species doing everything to be together, but how point A made its way into point B, if you catch our drift.

Sally Hawkins provided a visual aid that didn’t make things any clearer, but if you’re feeling brave enough, places like Twitter, Tumblr, and Reddit have provided much in the way of fan art.

Let’s not forget that the opening scene of The Shape of Water involves such trivialities as a hard-boiled egg, a mundane morning routine, and masturbation vigorous enough to shock a teenager that just discovered the internet.

What we’re trying to say is that del Toro isn’t afraid to go there, but he was still smart enough to leave it open to interpretation. As per FlixPatrol, HBO Max subscribers have been checking it out in their droves, so maybe the discourse is ready to begin anew.