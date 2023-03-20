A satanically sexy remake sells its soul for a shot at streaming redemption

The Mummy will always remain one of the most easily re-watchable blockbusters of the modern era, but it was always going to be the case that Brendan Fraser’s recent Academy Award win was going to lead to his back catalogue experiencing an uptick in popularity, with Bedazzled the latest to benefit from the wholesome hero’s comeback.

On the plus side, the devilish comic caper isn’t as bad as recent on-demand piggybacker Furry Vengeance, but it isn’t exactly the leading man’s finest hour either. Despite the talent involved on either side of the camera – as well as a knockout performance form Elizabeth Hurley on scenery-devouring form as the devil incarnate – Bedazzled was far from… well, bedazzling.

Everyone expected better from Fraser leaning into his charming everyman shtick with Caddyshack, Groundhog Day, and Analyze This writer and director – not to mention Ghostbusters legend – Harold Ramis calling the shots, but being fitfully entertaining in places wasn’t enough to elevate the 2000 remake onto the same pedestal as its classic 1967 predecessor.

However, thanks largely to the unstoppable momentum generated by the Fraser renaissance, Bedazzled has sold its soul to gain another shot at redemption on streaming. While it hasn’t quite been granted the same volume of wishes as the star’s Elliot Richards, FlixPatrol has revealed the film to have struck enough of a bargain to become one of the most popular features on the Prime Video charts.

It’s not the freshly-minted Oscar winner’s finest hour – nor is it anywhere near his worst – so Bedazzled may be worth revisiting if you’ve got the time and nothing better to do.