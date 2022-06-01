A self-explanatory and thoroughly terrible horror movie rides the dunes of streaming success

You’ve got to wonder what happens in pitch meetings for low budget horror movies, because from the outside looking in, it would appear that a bunch of random words are thrown at a wall to see what sticks, with those displaying the most adhesive qualities being given the green light to enter production. After all, how do you even begin to explain something like Sand Sharks?

We’re not here to give you a blow-by-blow account of what happens in the 2011 monster mash, because it’s right there in the nomenclature. Somebody must have thought, “Where are you most unlikely to find a shark?”, before a little light bulb went off above their head, necessitating an entire screenplay capable of sustaining an 89-minute feature to be written.

via American World Pictures

Having grown bored with their status as solely aquatic predator, the sharks in question have somehow devised a method of burying underneath the sand in order to secure a quick snack, forcing tourists and locals alike to become increasingly wary of both land and sea. It’s very, very stupid, but Mark Atkins’ creature feature has nonetheless been riding the dunes towards streaming success.

As per FlixPatrol, Sand Sharks has appeared out of nowhere (much like its toothy antagonists) to burst from underneath the Prime Video global most-watched charts. Why have subscribers to Amazon’s platform suddenly decided that it’s suddenly something worth spending their time on? We have no idea, but we’re also not all that surprised either, given everyone’s predilections for on-demand horror any day of the week.