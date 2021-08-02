A Seth Rogen Classic Is Back On Netflix

It’s somehow been thirteen years since stoner comic cult classic Pineapple Express first landed in theaters, and some fans still haven’t given up hopes that a sequel might yet see the light of day. Producer Judd Apatow revealed as recently as last year that he had an amazing idea for a second installment, although he also admitted that he didn’t think it would ever happen.

Star and co-writer Seth Rogen additionally explained that in the aftermath of the Sony hack, any plans for another weed-filled adventure were abandoned, even though it was something he was actively looking to get involved with at the time. Pineapple Express looks to remain a one-and-done effort, then, but the good news is that it’s now returned to the Netflix library.

Having first appeared at the beginning of September 2020, the movie quickly rose up the viewership ranks to trouble the Top 10 most-watched list, and given the enduring popularity of the madcap escapades involving drug dealers, hitmen and corrupt cops, it stands a good chance of doing the exact same thing all over again.

Pineapple Express brought in over $100 million at the box office on a $26 million budget, and while it didn’t quite reach the same critical or commercial heights as several of the many collaborations between Rogen and Apatow when the so-called ‘Frat Pack’ were at the apex of their popularity, it’s remained a firm favorite ever since.

Seth Rogen is probably too busy these days having spent the last eighteen months working on several new projects, while also mastering the art of pottery and launching his own signature strain of cannabis, but revisiting Pineapple Express on Netflix is probably the next best thing.