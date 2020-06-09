Judd Apatow Says He Has An Amazing Idea For Pineapple Express 2

David Gordon Green’s Pineapple Express was released when Judd Apatow’s so-called ‘Frat Pack’ were at the height of their box office popularity, and in the twelve years since the movie hit theaters it’s developed a reputation as a cult favorite, and is almost seen as required viewing for those interested in the same sort of recreational activities as the majority of the characters.

Every now and again talk surfaces about a potential sequel, but the closest we’ve ever gotten was stars James Franco and Seth Rogen creating their own homemade version in one of the many meta sequences in their apocalyptic comedy This is the End. Most of the talent involved have moved onto bigger things over the last decade, but Apatow recently admitted that he has a great idea for a potential Pineapple Express 2, but he doesn’t seem too convinced that the movie will ever actually get made.

“I have an amazing idea for it, and it deserves to happen, but I don’t know if it will.”

While fans would no doubt be keen to see it, the vast majority of the first movie’s key players have pretty packed schedules of their own. Director Gordon Green and supporting player Danny McBride will be occupied with the Halloween franchise and HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones for a while yet, Rogen and co-writer Evan Goldberg always seem to have multiple projects in the works and James Franco seems to have slowed down his prolific output in recent years.

Even Apatow has taken a step back from his former position as the driving force behind seemingly every studio comedy in Hollywood, but if the gang ever gets the itch to reunite for Pineapple Express 2, then there will more than likely be somebody willing to fund it given that the first one earned over $100 million at the box office and found a huge following on home video.