Halloween Kills Writer Says It’s Badder And Meaner Than The First

Fans had been burned by so many disappointing sequels and remakes over the years that the critical and commercial success that greeted 2018’s Halloween took many people by surprise, especially with the unlikely comedy-driven duo of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride acting as the creative driving forces behind the project.

Not only did it become the first installment in the franchise since John Carpenter’s classic 40 years prior to receive widespread acclaim, but it also became the highest-grossing Halloween movie by a country mile, earning over $100 million more at the box office than Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake, which previously held the top spot.

Sequel Halloween Kills was swiftly announced and headed into production in virtually no time, and was in front of cameras less than a year after Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode had made her long-awaited return to our screens. Numerous cast and crew members have touted that the movie is going to be bigger and badder, with producer Jason Blum claiming that the scope and scale of Halloween Kills will be much greater, while Michael Myers actor James Jude Courtney compared the upcoming follow-up to its predecessor, except on speed.

Halloween Kills BTS Photos Offer New Look At Tommy Doyle And Lindsey Wallace 1 of 3

Now, writer Scott Teems has made another drug-related analogy, while once again playing up the notion that Halloween Kills is going to be an altogether nastier beast.

“I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.”

Halloween Kills is still scheduled for release in October, even with the movie in the midst of production before the Coronavirus forced the entire entertainment industry into a state of lockdown, but based on what everybody involved in the film is saying, fans will be hoping that Michael Myers’ latest outing manages to hit theaters on time so they can see for themselves what all the fuss is about.