A Shark Horror Film Arrives Exclusively At Shudder This November

There’s something inherently terrifying about shark attacks; the size of the animal compared to its prey, the capabilities of sharks and how agile they are despite their size, and how they can be lurking right beneath your line of vision before taking a bite out of you — literally.

So when films focus on shark attacks, they’re undoubtedly scary. You feel a sense of impending doom from the moment the movie starts, and you leave the theater understanding the power of the animal and how it always wins.

This year, a new shark film is coming for fans, and it will be available exclusively for streaming soon on Shudder. The movie Great White initially hit video-on-demand earlier this year, but Shudder will be the only platform where fans can watch the film in November.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“A blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.”

The trailer for the film also premiered today, showcasing a group trying their best to survive the unthinkable.

Great White will take a bite out of audiences exclusively on Shudder beginning November 18, 2021.