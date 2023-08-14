A single line in ‘Jurassic Park’ changes the entire game for viewers over 30 years later

One of the brightest joys in the cinematic landscape is the ability to travel back in time and carefully venture through a film again for the first time in years. And while catching glimpses of particular foreshadowing is entertaining in its own right, realizing that you might have the movie figured out in the first few minutes is a wonder all on its own. This proved to be precisely the case for Jurassic Park — especially in regards to a scene involving Dr. John Hammond.

Interestingly enough, an eye-opening piece of dialogue from the engaging action movie was thoroughly dissected over on the r/movies platform, where a particularly detail-oriented Redditor pointed out that Hammond’s failure to conduct inspections of Jurassic Park turned out to be the true driving force behind the wildlife park’s downfall. In fact, the line specifically poked fun at this when a foreman straightforwardly insisted that “Hammond hates inspections.”

Image via Universal

Of course, one could understand that taking the time out on a daily basis to conduct inspections might become somewhat of a nuisance, but there’s absolutely no denying that said inspections are instrumental in ensuring that prehistoric dinosaurs aren’t let loose — which turned out to be exactly the case in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic.

Then again, when it soon becomes obvious that the park’s dinosaurs have escaped due to power and electrical issues which shut down operations, perhaps investing in a few rounds of inspection would have benefited everybody involved with the park. But with Hammond insisting that inspections simply “slow everything down,” ignorance truly won that battle.