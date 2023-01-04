A slow-burning satirical horror with an A-List cast is finally available to take a bite out of on streaming

From the calculated stripping of plot points to the careful unfolding of a character’s true morals, it certainly comes as no surprise that horror fans find themselves completely swallowed up by the genre’s large helping of slow-burning features. Furthermore, blending it with extra delicious elements such as satirical humor and eerie cult vibes undoubtedly adds a particular attraction to the project. This is essentially the case for 2022’s The Menu, which has the entire horror landscape screaming with excitement.

As the latest sensation taking the internet by storm, Mark Mylod’s dark comedy horror extravaganza has genre diehards eager to take a super-sized bite out of the project. And luckily, the chance has finally arrived for folks to slot the movie into their busy schedules at some point this week. That’s right, HBO Max has officially announced that The Menu is available to stream now on the platform — much to the delight of horror fanatics across the globe.

'THE MENU' is currently trending worldwide.



The film is now streaming on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/FvRnnASlnU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 4, 2023

Following the movie’s theatrical release on Nov. 18, the Anya Taylor-Joy vehicle went on to gross over $71 million worldwide while receiving heaps of praise from stone-faced critics, leading to the film boasting an 89 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. And with a supporting A-List cast featuring names like Ralph Fiennes and John Leguizamo, it was only a matter of time until the horror flick became a certified masterpiece within the massive catalog.

Take a bite out of The Menu, which is available to stream now on HBO Max.