A spectral David Harbour haunts the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘We Have a Ghost’

Netflix must feel like a proud father watching David Harbour go about his career these days. He may never have been a stranger to big productions, with appearances in films like Brokeback Mountain, The Equalizer, and Suicide Squad, but ever since he brought the thunder in Stranger Things, the actor has found himself with much more time in the spotlight, having since landed a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian, and the leading role of Santa Claus in recent action thriller Violent Night.

Indeed, his days as Jim Hopper have certainly paid off, and now, Harbour looks primed to return the favor to Netflix by anchoring a new entry in a department that the streamer has historically struggled with; the comedy film. Luckily, the first trailer for the film in question, We Have a Ghost, indicates a project that’s playing its pieces in all the right ways.

We Have a Ghost flips the haunted house formula on its head, starring Jahi Winston as Kevin, whose family has just moved into a brand-new house that happens to be inhabited by a ghost named Ernest (Harbour). After a video of Ernest turns Kevin’s home into a social media sensation and tourist attraction, Kevin and his family enjoy their newfound fame and attention, until that attention starts coming from the CIA, who Kevin is determined to protect Ernest from.

It will definitely be a different shade of Harbour, who seems to be playing a character who’s unable to speak, and with We Have a Ghost seeming to employ a variety of different genre strokes into its final product, including horror, action, and its prominent comedic tone, it just might have something for everyone.

We Have a Ghost will release to Netflix on Feb. 24.