A Spider-Man PlayStation game may hint at other Spideys in ‘No Way Home’

Everyone knows that with just how many intense and intertwining storylines are in the MCU, Marvel has to plan out things many years in advance. Now, it seems like what was a strange but small choice in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered might have been done because of the knowledge that multiple Spider-Men might be coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

When John Bubinak, who served as the face model for Peter in the PS4 version, was replaced with Ben Jordan, many thought it was nothing more than a strange coincidence that he looked a lot like Tom Holland. Bryan Intihar, the creative director at Insomniac Games, discussed the change at the time.

“[A]s we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PS5, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better match for actor Yuri Lowenthal — who we all love as Peter — a neccessity…



I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character.”

Now, a clever fan on Reddit has pointed out how these discussions about the future of the franchise might have actually been about a future video game based on No Way Home and how they needed a more distinct Peter Parker — who looked like Tom Holland — to make it happen.

Of course, there’s another incredible possibility as well.

“What if, after Maguire and Garfield have shown up and done their thing, further multiversal rips happen and we get glimpses of of many other Peter Parkers throughout the Spider-verse in some way,” user Nay214 suggested. “The actor and voice for the Miles game is already an actor so changing Peters would make sense if they’re to make them live action.”

It would be absolutely incredible if this theory was true, but it’s also simply possible that everything Intihar said at the time was true and that there wasn’t any deeper hidden meaning to the change.

Do you think we’ll see multiple Spideys in No Way Home? Does this fan theory ring true? Sound off in the comments!