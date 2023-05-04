A sprawling cult favorite cosmic franchise absent from the big screen for almost 30 years might be better off that way

Following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, it was inevitable that the studio’s back catalogue was going to end up being repurposed as a string of Prime Video exclusives, but the genuine excitement for seeing a brand new version of Stargate makes the property stand out among the pack.

Despite the quality of the spin-off trilogy thus far, Sylvester Stallone being absent from Michael B. Jordan’s expanded Creed universe ruffled a lot of feathers, while The Magnificent Seven existing as the reboot of a remake of an all-time classic is merely the latest example in needlessly attempting to reinvigorate virtually any IP with residual name value.

via MGM

However, Stargate is an entirely different and wholly unique case, given that it was a blockbuster feature film that gave rise to a sprawling saga that’s extended to several TV shows, animated offshoots, video games, comic books, novels, and plenty other multimedia tie-ins besides, without the prospect of a big screen sequel ever coming close to fruition.

Amazon has announced tentative plans to give Stargate a do-over, but if the responses on a Reddit thread gauging interest in a feature film continuation is any indication, longtime fans of the sci-fi behemoth would much prefer it existed solely as an episodic endeavor.

Obviously, there’s always the danger of a shared universe lurking in the background, but if Stargate has survived and thrived for almost 30 years without even flirting with a tangible return to the multiplex, then why rock the boat? If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and it’s not as if there isn’t already a sizeable audience out there waiting for more adventures to eventually materialize.