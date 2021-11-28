A star-studded awards season favorite is winning more acclaim on Netflix

Louisa May Alcott’s novel Little Women has been adapted for the big screen no less than seven times, but there’s one recurring theme that’s defined each spin on the source material, whether we’re talking about the 1917 silent version or the critically acclaimed 2019 movie.

By accident, design or obligation, the ensemble is destined to feature either a handful of big names, or fast-rising talents who will eventually take their seat at the top of the Hollywood table. Former Little Women alumni include legendary director George Cukor, Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett, Elizabeth Taylor, Janet Leigh, Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale and more, with the theme continuing in Greta Gerwig’s recent awards season favorite.

The prestige drama was a rousing success, landing a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95% on top of $218 million at the box office against a $40 million budget, while it went on to land six Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actress for Florence Pugh. Looking at the talent involved, there was really no other outcome.

Oscar-nominated writer and director Greta Gerwig filled her ensemble with fellow nominees Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, winners Meryl Streep and Chris Cooper, along with Emma Watson and Laura Dern, who would nab a trophy the following year for Netflix’s Marriage Story. Speaking of the streaming service, Little Women is back in a big way having jumped 36 places on the most-watched list over the weekend, as per FlixPatrol.