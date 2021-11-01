A Star-Studded Brad Pitt Movie Has Returned To Netflix

With two Academy Award wins from seven nominations to his name, Brad Pitt has long since transcended being labeled as a pretty face and A-list movie star to become one of the most powerful names in the industry on both sides of the camera.

Much like his close friend George Clooney, the 57 year-old has maintained his levels of fame and value without lending his name to many studio-backed blockbusters or big budget projects, preferring instead to tackle interesting material that hails from talented filmmakers, as opposed to going where the money is.

A case in point is Bennett Miller’s Moneyball, which on the surface looked to be another awards-baiting prestige drama packed to the rafters with acclaimed talent. While it certainly was in some respects, it was also an incredibly insightful, engrossing and riveting movie, even though it largely revolved around dialogue and statistics.

Pitt landed two of Moneyball‘s six Oscar nods for Best Actor and Best Picture after producing the film through his Plan B banner, while Jonah Hill gave a breakthrough performance to show his chops outside of the comedy genre. Having already played well on Netflix after being added to the library late last year, we can expect it to do the same again now that the acclaimed effort has made its return.