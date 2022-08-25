A star-studded smash hit comedy gets frisky with the streaming charts

You could make an argument that all you really need to do in order to guarantee box office success for a studio comedy is to load it up with big names and let them riff, it also helps immensely if the end product is up to scratch. Fortunately, Trainwreck was an unstoppable critical and commercial success, not to mention one dripping with abundant star power.

Directed by genre titan Judd Apatow and written by star Amy Schumer, the stacked to the rafters romp featured Bill Hader, Brie Larson, John Cena, LeBron James, Pete Davidson, Ezra Miller, Leslie Jones, Tilda Swinton, Randall Park, Daniel Radcliffe, Marisa Tomei, and countless others in roles ranging from full-blown supporting parts to phenomenal cameos.

via Universal

Talent doesn’t guarantee quality, though, but it’s safe to say that Trainwreck turned out to be an immeasurable hit after landing a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 84 percent, a $140 million take at the box office on a $35 million budget, and a pair of Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy categories.

Seven years on, and the journey of Shumer’s Amy Townsend turning her back on promiscuity in favor of settling down with a good man for a change has been returning to the summit of the streaming charts. As per FlixPatrol, Trainwreck has been one of the top-ranked titles on HBO Max’s global most-watched for almost the entire week, with subscribers seeking out big laughs and cringe comedy in their droves.